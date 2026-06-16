TULSA, Okla — Last year, Tulsa Animal Services conducted 1,562 euthanizations.

They're trying to cut down on this by making sure they have a bigger space to provide more kennels, operate on pets, give them medicine and treatments.

WATCH: New Tulsa Animal Services shelter aims to lower euthanasia rates

New Tulsa Animal Services shelter aims to lower euthanasia rates

Sherri Carrier is the Director of the TAS.

She said the city is hoping to open up the new facility end of September.

“When we get to the new facility, we should have almost double what we have now," she said. "We're in a 16,000 square feet building right now, and we're going to 24,000 square feet. So we're really going to change the look and the environment, especially in our clinic area.”

The TAS is also trying to improve transparency, by posting weekly updates on their Facebook page.

They showcase things like animal transports, kennel capacity and even euthanizations.

Currently, the shelter is over capacity by 89 dogs and is inundated with kittens, which, according to Carrier, doesn't happen too often.

“Usually we're always overcrowded for dogs, over capacity now, for sure," she said. "Because it's kitten season, lots of cats like lots of kittens.”

Carrier said she's also hoping to streamline initiatives that will help with keeping the stray pet population at bay.

“We hope to increase spay neuter for community members, vaccinations if people can't afford those or have some problems being able to get those," she said. "We hope to expand our partnership services, having more transport opportunities.”

Carrier said it's the perfect time for people to foster or adopt if they are looking for their "furever friend" since the shelter has plenty of pets to choose from.

For more information on how to adopt or foster, you can visit the city's website or its current location at 3031 N Erie Ave.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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