New treatment used in place of open-heart surgery at Oklahoma Heart Institute

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Heart Institute used a new treatment that only 20 other hospitals in the country can do. The procedure replaces open heart surgery and the dangers that come along with it.

Carol Hasselman received the new treatment because of her heart complications.

"Oh I've had some cardiac issues for a long time," said Hasselman

Carol Hasselman had heart problems for 10 years, and each year, it got progressively worse.

"But more recently, I've had severe shortness of breath," said Hasselman.

Hasselman was diagnosed with Tricuspid Regurgitation. It's a condition that causes a heart valve to leak blood and stay in the heart instead of going to the rest of the body.

Doctors at the Oklahoma Heart Institute said until February of 2024, there wasn't a solution to Hasselman's heart problem. That's when she found Doctor Kamran Muhammad to give her a solution to her heart problem.

"For the first time, a non-surgical way to replace this valve, the tricuspid valve, meaning we could go through the veins in the groin," said Muhammad.

Hasselman's life-saving device was an Edwards EVOQUE valve. Muhammad said the device used catheters instead of large cuts. Dr. Muhammad said Hasselman's operation marked a milestone.

"Carol was one of the first to get it in the state of Oklahoma," said Muhammad.

Oklahoma Heart Institute leaders said they don't have to stop the heart during surgery, and recovery can take as little as two days.

Hasselman said her heart is happy knowing she can now live a normal life.

"You know, going to the grocery store and doing other day-to-day activities is much more pleasant," said Hasselman.

To learn more about the Edwards EVOQUE Valve, click here.

