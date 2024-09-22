New tanker to help Bixby Fire Department assist rural communities

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Fire Department received a 2,000-gallon tanker, which they said will help them fight fire more efficiently.

Since arriving at Fire Station One, the vehicle has not been in service.

Staff said firefighters must still be trained to use the equipment, including the new fire hose extensions.

2 New spoke to Brennan Finley, who said he was glad the fire department had more to work with.

"Absolutely, the more tools they have in their toolbox, the better, I think, for us, for them, and for everyone in the community," said Finly.

2 News also spoke to Corey Favier, who lives in the Bixby area.

"That's fantastic. I mean, Bixby is always putting money into the community for improvements and making things better for everybody," said Favier.

Bixby fire chief Joe Cheryl said, "We're tasked with protecting many rural areas, and many of those areas have limited hydrants. This tanker gives us the ability to better serve them."

Lisa Center-Davis said the new addition will be a huge relief for her family.

"It makes me feel more comfortable that if something should happen, I know that they can get there and they can take care of situations in case there's not a fire hydrant around," said Center-Davis.

Corey Favier said this was a major step in the right direction for the city of Bixby.

"Bixby has grown at such a great rate and not only doing things that are fun for the community but also doing things but also doing things that help protect them," Favier.

