NEW PLATES: Oklahoma gets a new license plate

Oklahoma State
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans are getting new license plates.

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and Service Oklahoma unveiled the new design on August 1st.

“It’s great to finally unveil the Iconic Oklahoma Plate design, which honors and highlights our truly iconic state,” said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. “Using color and intentional symbology, this design pays tribute to Oklahoma’s culture and history, nodding to iconic landmarks, our original flag, state animals, and more. This design celebrates much of what makes Oklahoma unique, and I am excited to see it out on the road.”

The new plates are red, white and blue with symbols to represent all of Oklahoma:

  • Skydance Bridge
  • Oklahoma City Memorial
  • Route 66
  • Sacred Rain Arrow Statue
  • Wind Turbine
  • Waving Wheat
  • American Bison, the state mammal
  • Red-tailed Hawk, the state raptor
  • Golden Driller, the state monument

The new plates go into circulation September 1, 2025.

