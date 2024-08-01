NEW PLATES: Oklahoma gets a new license plate

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans are getting new license plates.

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and Service Oklahoma unveiled the new design on August 1st.

“It’s great to finally unveil the Iconic Oklahoma Plate design, which honors and highlights our truly iconic state,” said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. “Using color and intentional symbology, this design pays tribute to Oklahoma’s culture and history, nodding to iconic landmarks, our original flag, state animals, and more. This design celebrates much of what makes Oklahoma unique, and I am excited to see it out on the road.”

The new plates are red, white and blue with symbols to represent all of Oklahoma:



Skydance Bridge

Oklahoma City Memorial

Route 66

Sacred Rain Arrow Statue

Wind Turbine

Waving Wheat

American Bison, the state mammal

Red-tailed Hawk, the state raptor

Golden Driller, the state monument

The new plates go into circulation September 1, 2025.

