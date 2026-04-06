MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Organizations in Muskogee worked together on a new plan to better connect people experiencing homelessness with resources and create a path out. Leaders said they asked for the community’s input on the plan.

For Wesley Kilpatrick, the need for that kind of support is personal.

WATCH: New plan will connect the homeless in Muskogee to resources:

New plan will connect the homeless in Muskogee to resources

“I was living in abandoned homes, bouncing from couch to couch, about to freeze to death,” Kilpatrick said.

Kilpatrick, who was staying at the Gospel Rescue Mission, described the instability that comes with life without consistent housing and support.

Now, organizations, including the Gospel Rescue Mission, the Muskogee Health Department, and addiction recovery services, have teamed up to build a more connected system of care.

KJRH

Rich Schaus with the Gospel Rescue Mission said no single organization can solve the issue alone.

“There is no program individually that can pull this off, but if we work together, we’re going to have some accomplishment done,” Schaus said.

The plan focused on improving coordination between services across the city. That could include local food banks referring individuals to mental health care, housing assistance, or addiction recovery programs to help them move forward.

Leaders said the plan is still in its early stages and is not expected to be fully completed until 2027.

Kilpatrick said having access to the right resources can make a major difference, not just for himself but for others facing similar challenges.

“Whether I’m taking advantage of it for myself or helping somebody else do it, we’re all going to benefit from it,” Kilpatrick said.

Organizers encouraged community members to share their ideas and suggestions by visiting the organization’s website and sending an email with feedback

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