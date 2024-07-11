American Airlines and Tulsa Tech add new partnership for maintenance base

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Tech's aviation program and American Airlines are coming together once again to create more jobs for the company's biggest maintenance airline base in the country.

The pipeline between the two is adding internships with technicians who work at American Airlines' maintenance base.

Tulsa Tech and American Airlines

Along with the hands-on experience, the company also says the top students in the class will be the first candidates for jobs.

Taylor Papke is a student and works part-time for American.

He said he wants to continue full-time after graduation

"Once I finish my schooling I want to go into avionics and work for them and make a career," said Taylor.

Tulsa is home to American Airlines' largest maintenance base. The base brings in about $11 million for the city.

The upcoming graduating class will have about 200 students who can be a part of the new partnership.

For more information on the program: Aerospace Academy Tulsa Tech.

