New Oklahoma attorney general to take case between state tourism department, Swadley's

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly-elected Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced Sunday he'll be working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on the investigation into the state's dealings with Swadley's Bar-B-Q.

The Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation's exclusive contract with Swadley's to remodel and operate Foggy Bottom Kitchen locations in state parks in March 2020.

“This case includes allegations of fraud involving millions of dollars in taxpayer funds,” Drummond said. “Beginning immediately, my office will join with the OSBI to thoroughly investigate this matter. The Office of Attorney General is the appropriate entity to determine if the findings merit prosecution and, if they do, to prosecute any wrongdoers. One of my top priorities in this office is to end the culture of corruption and scandal. Oklahomans deserve true accountability in government.”

The state canceled its contract with Swadley's in April 2022 amid allegations of "suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices." The state followed up with a lawsuit against Swadley's who countersued.

Tourism department director Jerry Winchester resigned alongside the state's announcement of the lawsuit.

