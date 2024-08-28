New law will be game changer for domestic violence victims, law enforcement

TULSA, Okla. — An obstacle facing law enforcement across the state is now gone!

A new state law will allow officers to apply for and obtain a search warrant for someone who has a confirmed felony arrest warrant or a misdemeanor arrest warrant for domestic assault and battery and applies to their party residences.

Domestic assault survivors say this is helping them feel more protected.

Anna is a domestic abuse survivor, but because charges weren’t filed against her abuser, we are only using her first name, but sadly, her story is all too familiar.

She said her life changed forever when someone she loved aggressively turned on her.

“ I just ran across the room, and he tackled me to the floor and strangled me to the floor, and I really thought it was over. This was an incident that took me a very long time to recover from because I believed in that moment I was going to die,” she said.

Following the attack, Anna said she spent years recovering from trauma and tremors.

“The way that I reacted and responded in that situation when you don’t see it coming and you haven’t been in it before, as a female, I could have fought or done a lot of things, but I just froze,” said Anna.

Earlier this month, Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1660 into law.

Tulsa Police Lt. Justin Ritter, along with several other department members, was heavily involved in the process.

Ritter said that before this law, a suspect could simply go into someone else’s home that was not related to the crime and hide out in the third-party residence.

This would leave officers without probable cause to write a warrant for evidence.

2 News asked Ritter about people who are against this new bill and argue it would disrupt the lives of those who live in that residence.

“I get the concerns of citizens that are worried about the 3rd party being their sanctuary and not wanting the police involved which is specifically why this law is written the way it is. It specifically says violent felony warrants, meaning an affidavit has gone through the DA’s office and a judge has signed off on it so there is probable cause to arrest this person for a violent felony warrant or a domestic violence warrant or a bench warrant,” said Ritter.

Anna says this new bill will be a game-changer not only for law enforcement but also for domestic violence survivors like herself.

“The feeling of being protected and an obstacle being taken out of the way for the sake of women is a huge win. I think there is so much that women need to feel safe and protected in our society and in our culture, and it will start with laws changing,” said Anna.

Anna is turning her pain into purpose.

She works in neurofeedback and counseling and says she is dedicated to helping others heal.

The new law will go into effect Nov. 1.

