New John 3:16 partnership addresses substance, behavior issues for homeless

TULSA, Okla. — John 3:16 and counseling and recovery services partnered up to address the fight against behavior issues and substance abuse for Tulsa's unhoused population.

The Momentum program is a new initiative that provides transportation assistance to the homeless, enabling them to access essential services. Leaders hope the program can lead to recovery over a three-month period.

Paul Humpherys knows firsthand what it's like to be addicted to drugs.

"I used to be all that, a liar, a thief, a drug addict, and have been homeless for seven years now," said Humpherys.

2 News met him outside the Tulsa Day Center. Humphreys said he regularly sees others suffering on the same path he was on.

"They need some behavioral help out here, man, some of these people, man," said Humpherys.

Megan Thomson, director of women's ministries with John 3:16, said the new partnership can be a benefit to those experiencing behavioral issues.

"There is no one organization and one program that's going to come up with a solution that's going to fix everything; it's going to take all of us," said Thomson.

The program is only available to homeless men, 20 years and older. Thomson said they'll pick clients up at their downtown location at 506 N Cheyenne Ave, then take them to Counseling and Recovery Services, where they'll get therapy, medication, and housing.

"That's what they need here, man, these people need to get off the streets, they need to be somewhere away from the drugs," said Humpherys.

2 News asked Thomson what happens after the three months if the issues aren't fixed.

"If the goals aren't met, then we're going to sign up for another amount of time," said Thomson.

Humpherys asked if the people working there have firsthand experience in what these people are dealing with.

2 News took this question to the Director of Counseling and Recovery Services' adult program Sarah Phillips.

"Some of our staff do have lived experience… their skillsets are well trained in understanding, having empathy," said Phillips.

Humpherys said this program makes the future look much brighter.

"I do, I believe that's a good step, man … They need a hand up, not a handout," said Humpherys.

