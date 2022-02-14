New jazz club sells out for its Valentine's debut

TULSA, Okla. — A new jazz bar is making its debut in downtown Tulsa. LowDown, formerly known as “Duet Jazz Club'', is located on the corner of Archer and Detroit.

It’s a speak-easy style bar with what they call a state-of-the-art listening room. Monday’s grand opening performance features local jazz vocalist Annie Ellicott.

“This is one of a kind listening room. It’s state of the art. It’s really about musicians having an intimate relationship with their audience,” executive director, Julio Badin said.

Badin tells 2 News the underground club will feature other kinds of entertainment in addition to jazz like stand up comedy and American folk music.

Badin says the venue was also made possible with help of the George Kaiser family foundation and is one of Tulsa's civic enhancement projects.

Monday's performance is sold out.

