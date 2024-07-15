New investigation at FCJJ after inmate hospitalized for drug exposure

TULSA, Okla. — Less than 24 hours after a massive search between local and federal law enforcement at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice, a drug investigation sparked when a resident got sick.

The facility has been under intense scrutiny for months and, as of July 8, on probation.

Two former detention officers face sexual abuse-related charges.

A civil lawsuit claims the problem is more widespread than that—30 victims allege sexual, emotional, or physical abuse while leaders knew and did not fix it.

“At this point in time, the way it is operating on a day-to-day basis, it is the worst place to be if you are a young person in Tulsa County,” said Chris Brecht, an attorney with Smolen Law representing the alleged victims in the civil case.

On July 12, agents with Homeland Security, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office investigators, and Tulsa Police Department officers spent hours collecting items in a massive search. The move signaled a sign of hope to many who feel nothing is being done.

Police Serve Search Warrant at Juvenile Justice Center

But on July 13, Tulsa police said one resident was sent to the hospital on suspicion of exposure to an illicit drug. K-9 units were called in. 2 News was told the dogs did not find anything in the search, but the investigation is ongoing, and they are awaiting toxicology reports.

Documents confirm years of problems with kids being kept in a cell for days, not being given proper access to the outdoors, hygiene products, or some medications

2 News obtained new documents shedding some light on the situation.

In 2023, three administrators testified under oath that they felt they had been complying with rules and regulations and denied accusations. But at the same time, one testified before Judge Kevin Gray only being in the facility two to four hours a week.

At the time, the public defender’s office requested that their clients be released due to conditions at the facility, but Judge Gray denied this request.



Previous coverage >>> Chief Judge of Juvenile Division asks to be relieved of overseeing FCJJ director

Gray is a defendant in the civil lawsuit as well as Tulsa County Commissioners.

