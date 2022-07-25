New early warning flood system installed in Okmulgee County

OKMULGEE COUNTY — A new early flood warning system is now in place in Okmulgee County. This comes following the heavy rains we saw back in May.

The new system will alert drivers when to turn around and not risk going through flood waters once they reach dangerous levels.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.

According to the National Weather Service, it takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars.

With the new early warning flood system, once water levels reach 10 inches the sensor clicks on and automatically alerts drivers.

It's located on 20th Street and Seminole in Okmulgee County.

OCEM Director Tim Craighton says a year ago during flooding, a woman went driving in this area and almost drowned. Now, when flood waters reach that sensor, the LED lights on a sign that says the road is closed will start flashing.

Previously during severe storms, members of the emergency management team would have to go out and physically assess the situation. Then, they would work to put out barriers.

Craighton says the county experienced major flooding the last two years and this new system will not only help alert drivers but also assist his team.

“We don’t have to monitor the water level so closely. We don’t have to get out there with barriers and so forth. When it’s happening there’s a lot of other things going on in our county at the time and that just gives us satisfaction that that system will cover that street down there,” said Craighton.

He says Muscogee Nation, the City of Okmulgee, and Okmulgee County all came together to purchase the system.

Craighton also says they have been trying to acquire this system for almost a year and to have it now is satisfying.

