New businesses in Muskogee expected to bring hundreds of jobs

Two new data centers are set to be built in Muskogee county. Construction is already underway on the first data center located in Oktaha. Construction on the second data is set to begin in a few months at the Port of Muskogee John. T. Griffin Industrial Park. It will be owned and operated by Core Scientific.

The Muskogee Port Authority announced the $100 million investment last Friday. YZY Capital Holdings, the investment firm for the two centers, purchased more than 136 acres of land for the project.

The company says, once the data centers are complete, they will provide up to 40 high paying jobs with employees earning as much as $60,000 per year. The average wage in Muskogee is $45,000 per year.

Jeff Underwood, deputy director for the Port Authority, says attracting data centers to any city is challenging. But, he says Muskogee had exactly what they were looking for.

“It’s a bit of a competitive environment. We rely heavily on our partners. One of those partners is OG&E… With affordable and reliable power, that’s what these data centers need,” Underwood said.

The investment is expected to generate about $1 million each year in new property tax revenue with 75% of that going to Muskogee county schools. The data centers should be completed early next year.

