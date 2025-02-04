New bill aims to expand Oklahoma Promise for public school employees' kids

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's legislative session for 2025 is underway, and one Tulsa representative wants to expand the Oklahoma Promise program.

Representative Michelle McCane introduced House Bill 1020. It would extend Oklahoma Promise benefits to the children of public school employees. This proposal seeks to include any child of an Oklahoma public school employee who has worked for five consecutive years.

Oklahoma Promise is a state-funded scholarship that provides students with free tuition at a public in-state college or university, provided their parent’s adjusted gross income does not exceed a certain threshold. Currently, approximately 10,000 students are enrolled in the program.

After previously working as a teacher at McLain High School and Traice Academy, McCane expressed commitment to recognizing the contributions of school employees in Oklahoma.

“I wanted to find a way to address the teachers and staff members who have dedicated themselves to this profession and ease some of their burdens,” she told 2 News.

Oklahoma is currently grappling with an ongoing teacher shortage.

The Oklahoma Department of Education found over 6,000 teachers did not return to the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year, and nearly 1,000 left after their first year of teaching. Alarmingly, about half of new teachers leave the profession within five years.

Rep. McCane attributes this crisis to the lack of pay and respect that public school employees receive on the job.

“Having been both a teacher and a support employee, I recognize that we face a significant teacher shortage alongside a pressing shortage of support staff. We need to explore every possible avenue for retaining and attracting quality educators,” she said.

House Bill 1020 would provide the same scholarship benefits to the children of public educators. Students must still apply for the program between the 8th and 11th grades to be eligible.

McCane expressed hope based on positive conversations she's had. "I remain optimistic about gaining support moving forward," she stated.

