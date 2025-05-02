NEW ALZHEIMER’S REPORT: Disease tops 7 million for first time

TULSA, Okla. — Playing with the pups in their Tulsa home is a favorite for the Allens. The couple has been together for decades.

“We’ve been married 50 years,” said Rick Allen. “We know each other inside and out. We know our daily ways and our ways of doing things. When something is out of the norm, check it out.”

‘Check it out’ is exactly what Donna and Rick Allen did that led to her early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis a year ago.

“I was shocked, I really was, because I really hadn’t noticed anything,” said Donna Allen.

Her children and husband had noticed changes, and now the Allens are grateful for the early diagnosis because it’s led to treatment options like the Leqembi infusions Donna gets twice a month.

“Minimizing the progression so we can enjoy, everybody can enjoy her in her full mind,” said Rick Allen.

The Allens’ decisions are just one example of a trend highlighted in a new Alzheimer’s report.

“We recognize and have recognized for some time that Alzheimer’s disease is a public health crisis,” said Meggie Gaskins. “There are millions of Americans impacted by this disease.”

Meggie Gaskins with the Oklahoma Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says the report shows:



79% of Americans surveyed would want to know if they had Alzheimer’s disease before having symptoms or before symptoms interfere with daily activities

58% of Americans surveyed said they would accept a moderate or high level or risk with taking an anti-amyloid medication to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

81% of Americans surveyed believe new treatments to stop the progression of Alzheimer’s will emerge in the next decade.

“As we learn more, the treatments will get better and better,” said Gaskins. “They will become more effective.”

The report also highlights some new numbers showing 70,500 Oklahomans are living with the disease.

For the first time, 7.2 million Americans have Alzheimer’s and 108,000 Oklahomans are serving as family caregivers.

The Allen’s say the new report and sharing their story can help other families as they navigate their diagnosis.

“This is my chance to reach out and do things for other people,” said Donna Allen.

For more information on the 2025 fact and figures report, click here.

