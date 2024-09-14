New additions coming to North Pointe building

TULSA, Okla. — The North Pointe building, located on Pine and Martin Luther King Boulevard, will undergo a complete overhaul to accommodate growth for the Terrance Crutcher Foundation.

Space for black-owned businesses, a co-working area, and a food court with six restaurants are just some of the additions planned for North Pointe. The Terence Crutcher Foundation held a demolition ceremony to kick off the revitalization.

Staff told 2 News they bought the building two years ago and went door to door, getting input on rebuilding North Tulsa.

Ricky Beeks had just moved out of the area but came to the event to observe the area's growth.

"I think it's pretty great it gives because it gives the kids more things to do," said Beeks.

Beeks grew up going to the building and is excited for the change.

"The last time I was in this building alone, I was probably 10 years old. I'm 34 now, so it just gives them more activities," said Beeks.

It won't just be a place for activities but also a place to relax. Event staff said it will have a lounge area where people can drink coffee or read a book. The Terence Crutcher Foundation said the project's first phase will start with replacing the heating and air conditioning units in October.

Tiffany Crutcher is the executive director of the organization behind the revitalization plan. "This community has been historically neglected, and we're doing our part to make sure we that we change the trajectory," she said.

Crutcher said she plans to change that trajectory by adding an internet café to North Pointe. She told me there's a barrier keeping parts of north Tulsa from getting access to technology.

Beeks is happy they are thinking about the kids.

"Great, I feel great, man. I'm just here for the kids. I want them to have something to grow up with and look towards their future," he said.

A date has not been set for the project's completion.

