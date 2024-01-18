Watch Now
New $8.4 million development to add townhomes in North Tulsa

Posted at 12:36 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 13:36:01-05

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country Habitat for Humanity, Boomtown Development Company, McGee Enterprises and Twenty20 Management are uniting to bring big changes to North Tulsa.

At the northeast corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and East Reading Street, Black Wall Street Square will be home to 25 single-family, energy-efficient townhomes.

The new project was inspired by the late Terry McGee and his commitment to property development in underserved areas, while also paying homage to North Tulsa's history.

The high-efficiency homes will have state-of-the-art energy-saving technology, energy star certified appliances, wood cabinets and neutral colors to create a warm, inviting space.

Construction of the addition is set to start in February 2024 and should be done by the spring of 2025.

For more information about the upcoming development click here.

