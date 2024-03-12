'Never met a man I didn't like': Spreading Will Rogers' message in age of divided politics

CLAREMORE, Okla. — One quote sums up Oklahoma-born comedian Will Rogers' worldview: "I never met a man I didn't like."

That quote especially applies to the humorist's political commentary — something he did a lot.

In an age where politics seems to divide us more and more, the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore has launched "Civic Learning Week" to teach the youth about Rogers' message of reaching a friendly hand across the aisle and getting engaged in politics.

Civic Learning Week videos are "an opportunity for us to engage not only with the politics and the election cycle, but showing kids — again — this comedian, this Oklahoman, and rose to the top without — you know — trashing folks, without being mean," Bart Taylor, a Will Rogers historian at the museum, told 2 News.

"A lot of the stuff that goes on today," Taylor added, "he wouldn't be a part of that."

For those who don't know Will Rogers, "Oklahoma's Favorite Son" was a lot of things. He was a cowboy, comedian, humorist, journalist, and Hollywood and Broadway star — to name a few. But before a lot of comedians these days played a big role in politics, Rogers did that a hundred years ago.

"Will [Rogers] is that guy that is needed for today, as we're always hearing it from the older folks," said Taylor. "We want to show these younger kids that — you know what? Before there was a Jimmy Fallon, a Stephen Colbert — for the older folks, Johnny Carson, David Letterman, Jay Leno — there was a Will Rogers."

The historian created a short video for each day of this week, about two minutes long, focusing on a specific area of Rogers' involvement in — and commentary on — politics.

With each video, comes a discussion question, such as: Why is Will Rogers the only comedian or humorist with a statue in the U.S. Capitol? Or, why was he friends with those on both sides of the aisle? And, how can we disagree and still be friends?

​"If we can show kids that this dude that started off in Indian Territory went on to change the way politics went in the 20s and 30s with humor, wit, and empathy, why can't that be done today?" Taylor emphasized. "And so, these civics videos are just a great way to tie you into Will Rogers' love of politics and his love of history and his love of America."

Taylor told us he particularly hopes young people will watch these educational videos in a classroom discussion setting.

"Something most the kids who aren't going to get from their TikTokers or their YouTubers, a real in-depth conversation on why we vote, why elections are necessary, why was will friends with both sides, how can we disagree and still be friends," he said.

"These are things that Will [Rogers] did back a hundred years ago," Taylor continued. "And that's, again, why we hear folks telling us, 'We need a Will Rogers today.'"

While Civic Learning Week is this week, Taylor hopes the discussion will continue well beyond it.

For those interested in watching these videos, they can be found here on the Will Rogers Memorial Museum's website.

