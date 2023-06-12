OK Historical Society sells Will Rogers' birthplace to Cherokee Nation

OOLOGAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation has officially taken over Will Rogers' birthplace ranch in Oologah. Rogers, the Vaudeville performer, actor, and social commentator, was also a Cherokee citizen.

Rogers' childhood began on the ranch. It's where he learned to rope and raise cattle. In many ways, it made him the man he became.

Phillip Tubbs, of Claremore always takes advantage of every opportunity to take his family to Will Rogers' birthplace. The property is also on the Cherokee National Historic Registry.

"It makes you feel comfortable," Tubbs said. "The views are gorgeous of Oologah Lake. It just makes you feel like you're at home."

Animals and open land for ranching are what he was used to. He was in touch with the land. Now, the Cherokee Nation is.



Trait Thompson, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, signed the property over to the Cherokee Nation after about eight years of ownership. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. believes Rogers' optimism growing up is a prime example of what Cherokee history is founded on.

"Think about what this site really stands for," Hoskin said. "This is about a family, but it's about the Cherokee people."

Tubbs' is grateful for the change. He says the property has lost some of its beauty over the years.

"It doesn't bring in a lot of money, so they aren't putting a lot of money into it," Tubbs said.

Chief Hoskin Jr. believes the bill of sale symbolizes "Rogers' supreme optimism" for what's to come in the Cherokee Nation.

"With this site, we will remind the world that so much of his greatness is because he was Cherokee," Hoskin Jr. said.

As for the next steps, Cherokee Nation staff say they plan to keep it as is for this year, but they'll start renovations next year. Focal points will include enhancing all exhibits and telling the stories of Will Rogers and the Cherokee people.

