Will Rogers Rodeo returns to Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The rodeo is back in Claremore this holiday weekend!

The 75th annual Will Rogers Stampeded PRCA Rodeo begins Thursday night and 2 News has everything you need to know before you strap up those boots and buckles to head out there.

Many people will be flocking to Claremore for the event and it all starts with Boots on the Boulevard on Historic Main Street.

The old-fashioned street fair will host food trucks, live entertainment and activities for even the kids to enjoy. Many of the Main Street merchants will also be open late. All activities are free.

This event brings hundreds of people to town and fills up hotels. On top of people staying in hotels, they will be shopping in the area and eating at local restaurants.

Rodeo organizers tell 2 News that this is one of the largest revenue-producing events in town.

This year, you can expect the same live music, food and drinks, and, of course, all the traditional rodeo events like bull riding, bronc riding, mutton busting, barrel racing, and steer roping.

Due to the rainy weather this week, there are some changes to today's schedule. The steer roping that was scheduled on Thursday at 7 p.m. has now been moved to Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

2 News morning meteorologist Michael Seger is forecasting a beautiful holiday weekend ahead so if you're still looking for something to do, tickets for the rodeo are still available.

Gates for the rodeo open at 5 p.m. Thursday night.

