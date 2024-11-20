NEUROLOGIST SHORTAGE: Tulsa woman struggles finding local specialist

TULSA, Okla. — In the last few months, 2 News got several calls from Tulsans unable to get an appointment with a local neurologist.

One woman says she was pointed to Oklahoma City. Another says she was directed to Dallas.

Since retiring, Helen Scott spends a lot of time in the kitchen or in the living room reliving her Michael Jackson Fan Club days.

She says she lives life to the fullest even though she’s been suffering from epilepsy since she was 8 years old.

“I think my mom said I probably had a real high fever,” said Helen Scott. “It may have been a seizure to start related to high fevers.”

Her medicine keeps her seizures under control but this summer a new problem prompted her doctor to refer her to a specialist.

“What he was worried about, one of my x-rays showed, I think it said, a five-millimeter tumor on my brain,” said Scott.

It was non-cancerous and not causing issues, but it needed to be checked out.

The problem is that Scott couldn’t get a local appointment.

“They were full, or they weren’t taking patients,” said Scott. “It did make me feel very nervous.”

She’s not the only one. A shortage of neurologists is an issue across the country.

A new report by the Association of American Medical Colleges says the U.S. will continue to face a shortage of physicians and we could see a gap of 46,000 specialists by 2036.

Caliber Healthcare Solutions says in the last decade, the U.S. has seen less than 600 new neurologists.

“That is very disturbing,” said Scott.

As far as causes, reports say there are two primary factors: an aging population and an increased prevalence of chronic neurological conditions.

For Scott, her primary care physician continues to provide her with seizure medicine and monitors the tumor until she can see a specialist.

