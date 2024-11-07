Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

"Neighbors walking with neighbors"|Churches to partner with OK DHS

Kevin Stitt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks following a State Board of Equalization meeting Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The board, led by Stitt, declared a revenue failure for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2020, and Stitt warned cuts to agency budgets over the next two years will likely be unavoidable, amid crashing oil prices and dwindling revenue collections as the state's economy ground to a halt in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kevin Stitt
Posted
and last updated

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a new Office of Faith-Based Initiatives during a news conference on Nov. 7th.

House Bill 3840 created the bill during the most recent legislative session.

The bill creates the office to act as a clearinghouse for churches, non-profits, and non-governmental organizations to partner with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to help 'close the gap' for many Oklahomans.

The purpose of this office is to allow DHS to share issues and needs with those groups to help them better know how they can help the community.

Stitt said it's not about being another government agency, but facilitating 'neighbors walking with neighbors' to fix problems.

WATCH his full announcement:

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US