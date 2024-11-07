"Neighbors walking with neighbors"|Churches to partner with OK DHS

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a new Office of Faith-Based Initiatives during a news conference on Nov. 7th.

House Bill 3840 created the bill during the most recent legislative session.

The bill creates the office to act as a clearinghouse for churches, non-profits, and non-governmental organizations to partner with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to help 'close the gap' for many Oklahomans.

The purpose of this office is to allow DHS to share issues and needs with those groups to help them better know how they can help the community.

Stitt said it's not about being another government agency, but facilitating 'neighbors walking with neighbors' to fix problems.

WATCH his full announcement:

