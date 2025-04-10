'Neighborhood pride': Common Good opens new wing of hub

TULSA, Okla. — The Common Good Tulsa cut the ribbon on an additional 7,500 square feet of space April 9 that was previously beyond its capacity to utilize.

"I live in the community, and there's not a whole lot for the kids to do after school," after-school art instructor Shealen McFadden told 2 News. "It's not super walkable. We're missing some sidewalks. And the kiddos are just lacking in cool things."

For McFadden, expanding the usable space inside the abandoned grocery store-turned community center represents more than just workout machines and classrooms.

"Now we're gonna have our whole own space to do all the cool things and empower kids to be leaders," she said.



The developed space is made possible by private donors, philanthropy foundations, and ARPA funds allocated by the City of Tulsa.

Councilor Laura Bellis also lives close to the hub.

"Creating a strong community center here and an identity, and going, 'Hey, we're northwest Tulsa and here's what it means when we come together and how we support each other,' is a really powerful thing and it's so needed," Councilor Bellis said.

"We really just wanted to create some neighborhood pride," Common Good Tulsa executive director Stephen Pyle said of the wall art in the new space representing places in northwest Tulsa.

"We just haven't had age-appropriate space to host (middle and high school-aged kids), and that changes today," Pyle added. "So now we have four classrooms that really focus on entrepreneurship, literacy, and leadership."

"It creates this really cool community to be a part of," McFadden said.

