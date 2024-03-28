Nearly 16,000 impacted by power outage in north Tulsa, including schools

TULSA, Okla. — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma said a power outage in north Tulsa is impacting more than 15,000 people.

PSO told 2 News there is an equipment failure on a transmission line. Crews are working to fix the issue. PSO said they are expecting the power to be restored by 2 p.m.

Tulsa Public Schools said they are aware of a power outage:

Tulsa Public Schools

We will continue to track the outages and provide updates as they come in.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

