Near $2M grant could help revitalize towns along Route 66

TULSA, Okla. — A $1.8 million grant could revitalize towns like Bristow along Route 66.

Hundreds of trains pass by Bristow’s historic 1923 depot every day. Those trains also pass the Frisco water tower at the town square.

Repairs to these iconic spots are part of the plan to revitalize towns along Route 66.

2 News spoke to Megan Hoover, who lives in the Bristow area. Hoover said small repairs could be huge for Bristow.

“I’m excited to see what the future brings. It should bring a lot of business to Bristow, and I’m excited,” said Hoover.

Staff with the Bristow Historical Society said renovations, thanks to the $1.8 million grant, could bring in thousands of tourists. Hoover said the town square could be perfect for activities if it gets redone.

“Especially if they do more events. Like how they did the tabbouleh fest and car show,” said Hoover.

Joe Treigalet is the program director of the Bristow Historical Society.

“We want the future generations to know where we came from and to have that as a grounding on where they want to take the city,” said Treigalet.

Treigalet said the historic spots have also been hit with vandalism. He said he knows it's his duty to preserve them for people like Hoover.

“Absolutely, oh yeah, I’m excited to check it out,” said Hoover.

Leaders with the Bristow Historical Society said if they get the grant, they also plan to make a walking path along those areas.

