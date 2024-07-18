Native-owned coworking space opening in Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. — A co-working space named 'Native Spaces' will open next month in Broken Arrows Rose district.

A building from 1906 will soon be a shared space for Native American-owned businesses to grow.

Native Spaces' Steven Hollabaugh said he wants to provide opportunities for other entrepreneurs.

"We want to show Native American citizens that you can do it. It takes a lot of hard work,” said Hollabaugh.

Hollabaugh and his team spent years working on the project and the structure of the shared space.

Hollabaugh said his journey to get here was far from easy.

"Setbacks or what are we going to do about this? We need to make this decision. We need this architectural rendering,” said Hollabaugh.

The co-working space it's not just for small businesses.

Hollabaugh said several Native American tribes will also use the space.

Hollabaugh said having his business in the Rose District means a lot to him.

"My family has been here since the early '30s, all on the main street, to have a place with my family name and my heritage,” said Hollabaugh.

Hollabaugh said aspiring Native American business owners can't give up on their dreams.

"Don't give up. There's a lot of thought, time, a lot of struggles. Make it come to life and find a way to make that happen,” said Hollabaugh.

The co-working space will open on August 1. If you’re interested in renting an office or a desk, clickhere.

