NATIONAL TEEN DRIVER SAFETY WEEK: Advocating Parents and Teens for Safer Roads

TULSA, Okla — According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, 52 teenagers died in car accidents last year.

Back in August 16-year-old Gage Nunes died in a crash in Collinsville. Leaving the Lee family injured.

A new reporter for the Oklahoma Department of Safety confirms that Nunes was driving under the influence at the time.

October 20-26 is National Teen Driver Safety Week in hopes of advocating for parents to hold themselves and their teen drivers accountable.

The National Roadside Safety Foundation told 2 News that the biggest factor in accidents is distraction. Thirty percent of drivers have been distracted when driving and it doubles to 60% for teens who are distracted while driving.

David Reich of NRFS said that phones, changing the radio, and having passengers in their car are just a few reasons for distracted driving in teens.

Reich said parents need to sit their teens down and talk about the big reasonability while behind the wheel.

"I think parents need to start the talk by saying listen I'm not trying to be bossy; I'm not trying to be a pain but I love you. I don't want to get a call in the middle of the night or have a police officer at my door late at night with this horrendous news. That would destroy me,” Reich said.

Reich also said that teens need to understand while they are driving it’s not just themselves, they have to be cautious when driving.

"With the keys comes a big responsibility. Not to just keep themselves safe on the road but how their behavior behind the wheel can affect other people. Other drivers, passengers in your car, even pedestrians,” Reich said.

National Roadside Safety suggests that parents also set boundaries to limit those distractions. Like the number of passengers in the car, a place where teens can place their phones where it can’t distract them.

