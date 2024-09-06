National BMX races in Tulsa this weekend: 'One of the best weekends' for it

TULSA, Okla. — BMX riders from all around are about to kick it into high gear this weekend at a major tournament in Tulsa.

The three-day-long USA BMX Legacy Nationals and Pro Series are set to begin on the afternoon of Sept. 6.

The preparations have been underway for a while — especially for the athletes visiting from all over, like one father and son whom 2 News ran into from southern California.

When asked what it’s like to work with his son, Mike Wagoner replied, “I think we have developed a pretty healthy relationship in the sport, learning how to be objective and really to teach him about accountability and equity in the relationship. I can’t want it more than he does.”



His son, Tyler, told 2 News, “It’s alright” working with his dad, joking that “it’s just hard listening to him sometimes.”

This week, Mike Wagoner trained his son, Tyler, and other riders in the weight room and on the racetrack ahead of this weekend's competition.

He was using an app on his tablet that helps him track speed and break down the biomechanics of how they’re riding.

“In a sport where there’s too many opinions and not enough objective information, I want to be the source of objective information and use data-driven practices that produce results.”

Hundreds of riders and their families will be there all weekend long—amateur and professional riders, as well as riders who just competed at the Paris Olympics.

Tulsa hosts Hardesty National Stadium and the headquarters for the USA BMX Foundation. The U.S. Olympic team trained there before heading to Paris, and some of them will compete this weekend.



BMX is still a relatively young sport on the world stage. It was only in 2008 when BMX made its Olympic debut in Beijing.

But even still, Erick Grindle, a former rider and current announcer, told us he’s seen generations of athletes pass by.

“I’ve been in it long enough to where I’ve seen a lot of kids grow up through BMX,” he said. “And now, I’m watching them with their own kids starting a second generation of racers.”

“So, it’s just— being a part of that and seeing it all unfold is just— it’s just an amazing ride,” he added.

Grindle also emphasized that anybody can try BMX at the USA BMX headquarters in general. He said they have loaner bikes, and people don’t need an appointment.

SCHEDULE:



Friday: National races begin at 2:30 p.m., Pro Series Races start at 6 p.m.

Saturday: National races begin at 9 a.m., Pro Series Races start at 6 p.m.

Sunday: Races begin at 8 a.m.

No tickets are needed to watch all the fun at Hardesty National Stadium this weekend.

“If you want to come out and check out BMX for the weekend,” said Grindle, “this is one of the best weekends to come check it out.”

Once the regular national races conclude on Friday and Saturday, the USA BMX Pro Series races will kick off at 6 p.m., featuring the entire 2024 USA BMX Olympic team, 2024 Olympic BMX gold medalist Joris Daudet and many other internationally recognized BMX pros battling it out for the first place podium finish. The professional riders will be competing against each other until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday evening, and the winners will be determined in the final main race of the night.

“We're stoked to host the Legacy Nationals again this year and watch all our riders put their training to the test. In addition to all our amateurs from 2 to 80 years old who will be racing, the evening Pro Series Races are going to be another action-packed event to watch, which is free to the public to attend,” said Jacob Nelson, track operator of Hardesty National BMX Stadium. “We love watching all the work the riders have put in and can't wait to see them on the podium.”

The professional athletes will also hold an autograph signing session on Saturday from 3 to 4:30pm before the Pro Series races for fans who want to meet their favorite riders from the world stage.

