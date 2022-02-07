Muskogee student attacks classmate, police investigating

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A student is in the hospital after getting attacked by a classmate on Monday in Muskogee.

Muskogee Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall sent a letter to families after the incident Monday at the 8th & 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson.

One student attacked a classmate inside a classroom at about 11 a.m., prompting a school lockdown.

The student who was attacked was taken to a local hospital.

Campus police turned the other student over to Creek Nation Lighthorse police for further investigation.

There will be counselors from Green Country Behavioral Health Services to be on site for the remainder of the week to provide additional support for our students and staff.

