Muskogee Pre-K students learn in intergenerational classroom

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A new program at Muskogee Public Schools is allowing dozens of pre-K students to experience intergenerational learning alongside seniors at The Springs Skilled Nursing and Therapy.

It’s a trip back to childhood for Robert Pauvlinch and his neighbors at The Springs. They were coloring and doing crafts right next to the next generation.

“It’s amazing to watch the kids in the yard and you go by the tables, and they wave to you,” said Robert Pauvlinch. “It’s just really cute.”

Pauvlinch has lived at The Springs for eight years, and the built-in classroom makes him nostalgic for the past.

“I would like to be a kid again,” said Pauvlinch.

The preschoolers nearby are enjoying their childhood – the coloring, the play, creativity, and make believe. School leaders say it’s a benefit for both generations.

“They’re able to come into this facility and interact and explore new relationships,” said Ginger Baker, executive director of elementary education for Muskogee Public Schools.

Giner Baker said this is the first year they’ve had two teachers from the Early Childhood Center at The Springs, taking 38 kids through the pre-K curriculum.

“Some of our kids are raised by grandparents, some of them don’t have grandparents,” said Baker. “So, it gives our kids an opportunity to interact with the older generation."

The National Library of Medicine reports intergenerational programs can help young people develop positive attitudes toward older adults, improve social skills and decrease loneliness.

Nathan Raith, administrator at The Springs, said the benefits extend beyond that.

“It provides that sense of belonging because we’re a community within a community,” said Raith.

Early Childhood Principal Jennifer Schuler said as they focus on the whole child, their environment plays a key role.

KJRH

“It’s a different, unique way of having a classroom set up,” said Jennifer Schuler. "It’s a unique way to learn and it brings a different vibe to the whole classroom setting.”

