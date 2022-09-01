Muskogee police train with shooting simulators

TULSA, Okla. — The whole point of the training simulator scenarios is for cadets and citizens to get the practice they need before they hit the streets as Muskogee police officers or graduates of the Citizen Police Academy.

The training is on a screen, and all of the scenarios are real-life scenarios officers face, police said.

Muskogee Criminal Investigator Stephen Brown conducts the seminars for police cadets and students in the Citizens Police Academy. Brown said for cadets, it’s imperative training.

“The officers are put in a multitude of situations," Brown said. "Sometimes they are out literally just on scene to de-escalate a situation. Other times they’re getting out with subjects that are violent criminals."

Brown said it's also a good way for the community to see first-hand what police officers do.

“It’s good for people to come in and see how we do our job, day in and day out," Brown said.

Judy Hoffman is a proud Muskogee Police Citizens Academy graduate. She said she has a newfound respect for police officers after joining the Citizens Academy.

“The officers are so disrespected and a lot of people are a little bit afraid of them, including myself at that time," Hoffman said. "But once I learned what they’re about, they have families just like you and me.”

The next Muskogee Police Citizens Academy starts on Tues, Sept. 6. Applications close on Friday, Sept. 2.

