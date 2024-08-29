Muskogee Officer Involved Shooting video released

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting on August 26th.

Police say around 9:20 pm on August 26 an officer pulled over a car because the tag light was out. After identifying the four people inside, officers learned one of them had felony warrants. When the backing officer arrived, he went to arrest 23-year-old Jordan Pierce, and that’s when police say he pointed a gun at the officers. They fired seven shots at Pierce.

Before releasing the video to local news stations, 2News was the only station there as police shared it with community members.

About a dozen community leaders in Muskogee were listening intently as police described what led up to an officer-involved shooting. All eyes were glued to the screen as the body camera video from officers played out. Dr. Rodger Culter was in the front row.

“Because of the relationships we’ve developed sitting in that row I didn’t have to wonder if they were lying,” said Dr. Cutler. “I didn’t have to wonder if they were trying to pull one over on us. Our relationship has proven that when we come together and talk they’re being open and honest with us.”

He’s pastor at St. Mark Baptist Church and president of the Muskogee branch of the NAACP. He says he’s been going to these presentations for years. They’re put on by the police department after every officer involved shooting. Cutler says the access helps build trust.

“We’ve had some that were big deals especially as it relates to the African American community and the same level of integrity that they had today is the same level of integrity that they’ve had in all of these,” he said.

Police Chief Johnny Teehee says it’s the Muskogee model. They break down the actions that were taken and why they were taken. Chief Teehee says they first show the video to the officers involved, the rest of the officers, city council, then community leaders.

“They are very vital important voices for our community and they have the ability to help us do our job,” said Chief Teehee.

In this case, Pierce is charged with feloniously pointing a firearm. He’s in jail without bond after being treated for a hand injury from the shooting. The two officers who fired their weapons are on routine leave.

For the community members, they want to see this level of transparency continue. The chief wants other departments to follow suit.

“There’s probably not anything I take more pride in,” said Chief Teehee.

Police say along with the gun Pierce had, there were two others in the vehicle that were stolen. They’re working on potential charges for the others in the truck.

