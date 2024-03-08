Muskogee family fights to build new home

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee family is fighting to build their home on newly purchased land. They believe it’s zoned residential, but the city said it’s commercial property.

Nicholas Yukich has big plans for his half-acre lot. He and his wife, Janel, currently rent a house a few steps away. After three years in someone else’s home, they’re ready for their own.

“We enjoy it here,” said Nicholas Yukich. “We love it here. It’s just difficult to get anything done.”

They bought the property on the corner of Oklahoma Ave. and North 40th St. in August of 2023. The deed paperwork lists the four lots they own.

“It even says lot 13,14,15,16 so evidently there was a plan always there to put four homes here,” said Yukich.

Under property type, on their paperwork from the tax assessor, it said residential is vacant. They said Muskogee’s own Future Land Use Map shows the area is intended for homes.

City of Muskogee

“Their own map states it,” said Yukich. “It’s what they want. Make it right.”

The City of Muskogee said the zoning is currently commercial, and before the family can build, they’ll have to pay for re-zoning.

“Betrayed,” said Yukich when asked how he felt about the process. “Abandoned. Feel like an outsider everywhere.”

Nicholas and Janel have been going back and forth with the city for months.

“I’d like them to just simply say we understand your concern,” said Yukich. “You’re zoned. You’re good to go. Get to work.”

The city provided a zoning map dated 2018 showing the four lots Yukich owns in yellow as C-1 or commercial according to the city. They say the county assessor’s assessment of the land for tax purposes doesn’t reflect the actual city zoning of this property.

City of Muskogee

The city said the Future Land Use Map shows the intended use, not the zoning.

City of Muskogee

“We’re just confused,” said Yukich.

Ultimately, the city said the family will have to move forward with re-zoning to make their dream a reality. The Yukichs are evaluating their next steps.

“We’re just wanting to get it handled so we can put a home here and live here,” said Yukich.

After the interview with Yukich’s, Nicholas said they met with the planning department, which said they’d waive the fee for the zoning application. However, that’s just the first step in the process. They’d still be responsible for alerting neighbors about the re-zoning and getting the zoning approved.

The city also said their records show the previous owner applied to have the property zoned commercial in 2001.

