Muskogee Creek Nation striving to crack down on veteran homelessness

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation is doing their best to integrate veterans back into society after their service.

Kevin Buchanan is one of those veterans. He served in the Air Force.

After having to live in his truck, Buchanan found himself connecting back with his Muscogee tribe roots.

"I was able to afford to get a tent and a sleeping bag," said Buchanan. "I lived in a primitive camp."

Initially, he sought out help from the Coffee Bunker.

After that, he was able to get in touch with the Muscogee Nation Veterans Affairs.

"I don't know what I would do without my tribe," said Buchanan. "The tribe was a big influence on everything for me- my housing gave me a positive attitude, things to actually look forward to."

Now, Buchanan is putting his effort into helping others.

He is part of the Mvskoke Riders, a motorcycle group that helps boost morale and reach out to the community.

“We do a food drive for our veterans quarterly, which we do here at the community center,” Buchanan said.

The riders play a big role in parades and funeral processions to give veterans an honorable ride to their final resting place.

Secretary of the V.A. Grover Wind is also an Air Force veteran and rider with the Mvskoke Riders.

He said he is hoping to strengthen the appreciation that society as a whole holds for veterans.

"We're in the process of building a vet cemetery here, so our veterans will have a place," said Wind. "It's gonna be similar to Fort Seal and Arlington- it's going to be a military cemetery."

He said the nation is trying to expand services.

"Our biggest problem right now is homeless veterans," said Wind.

After seeing how homes for veterans are needed, the nation has started to take action.

“We’re in the process of trying to build homes for our veterans. One of the things we need is places to put them."

We recently told you about similar issues at the Cherokee Nation:

Cherokee Nation Battles Homelessness

In the meantime, the V.A. will continue to offer services like food drives and support groups.

"We've started a PTSD Roundtable session here that's the last Thursday of every month," said Wind.

"What is really touching about it is now they open up, we see them talking about things they wouldn't talk about."

The nation has several events coming up for veterans to take advantage of including:



Veterans Food Bank is on August 21 at 11 am at the Claude Cox Omniplex.

Veterans Stand down networking event complete with free lunch and refreshments at the Claude Cox Omniplex.

