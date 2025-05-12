Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Muskogee County District Attorney found dead

Muskogee County District Attorney found dead
KJRH, Oklahoma.Gov
Muskogee County District Attorney found dead
Posted
and last updated

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Police confirm District Attorney Larry Edwards was found dead at his home near 45th Street and Denison Street, the morning of May 12.

Police said Edwards' body was found just after 8 AM. At this time, his death is not believed to be suspicious. The Medical Examiner has been notified.

2 News has a team heading to Muskogee to learn more. We will bring you updates on-air and online as we get them.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US