Muskogee County District Attorney found dead

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Police confirm District Attorney Larry Edwards was found dead at his home near 45th Street and Denison Street, the morning of May 12.

Police said Edwards' body was found just after 8 AM. At this time, his death is not believed to be suspicious. The Medical Examiner has been notified.

2 News has a team heading to Muskogee to learn more. We will bring you updates on-air and online as we get them.

