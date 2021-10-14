Muskogee announces new tech company coming to the city

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A new tech company will soon call Muskogee home and they’re planning to bring dozens of jobs with them. City leaders held a news conference Thursday announcing their new partnership with Trafera.

The company is one of the country's largest tech providers for K-through-12 schools. The site will serve as a regional repair center and distribution hub for Chromebook and desktop computers.

The company will be located in a large office building at Davis Regional Airport. They plan to hire around 20 positions by the end of the year and then 60 more positions over the next three years.

Employees will start at 40K annually including benefits. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman says this will help diversify the city’s employment opportunities while also giving a boost to the local economy.

“This is a good time for Muskogee. It’s a great time to celebrate as a people. It is a testament to our strength that even during pandemic times we can still recruit industry, so we’re excited about that,” Coleman said.

The company says they plan to hire locally and are encouraging people to apply. To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --