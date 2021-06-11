Muscogee Nation explores opportunity to purchase Tulsa's Cancer Treatment Centers of America facility

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Muscogee National Council approves a measure for the Muscogee Nation to evaluate the opportunity to purchase the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) facility in Tulsa.

"We are looking to expand operations in Tulsa to better serve our citizens and the public,” said Shawn Terry, Secretary of Health for the Muscogee Nation. “Tulsa represents a significant portion of the Muscogee Reservation, and we are focused on bringing high-quality health care to our citizens and the broader community.”

Tulsa's CTCA announced it was closing its facilities after more than three decades earlier this year.

READ MORE: Tulsa's Cancer Treatment Centers of America closing

