Tulsa's Cancer Treatment Centers of America closing after more than 30 years

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Cancer Treatment Centers of America announced Wednesday it's closing after more than three decades.

Dana Haynie, president of CTCA Tulsa, said the primary focus will be a seamless transfer of patient care and employee support.

“CTCA has been proud to serve the community and cancer patients from our location in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the past 30 years,” Haynie said. “Our top priorities during this transition will be to provide a seamless transition of our patients’ care and ensure our 400 employees are provided with resources and support as they navigate this difficult time as well.”

CTCA Tulsa said it would close operations by June 1, 2021.

