Muscogee Lighthorse police looking for missing Okemah toddler

OKEMAH, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is looking for a missing 2-year-old boy on Monday morning.

Muscogee Nation put a notice out on Facebook around 9:30 a.m. saying Ares Muse went missing from his home in the Okemah area. Police are looking for help finding him.

Lighthorse Deputy Chief of Police Daniel Wind told 2 News Oklahoma that the boy was in bed with his parents around 1:30 a.m. but when the father woke up around 6:30 a.m. the boy and the family dog were gone and their front door was open. He was last seen wearing black pajamas with dinosaurs on them.

Anyone with any information can call Lighthorse police at 918-732-7800.

