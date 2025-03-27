Watch Now
Muscogee Creek Nation Health Complex on lockdown for 'credible threat'

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Muscogee Creek Nation Health Complex was placed on lockdown on March 27 due to a credible threat to the hospital.

The Nation said out of an abundance of caution, it decided to cancel all appointments for the remainder of the day.

These are the buildings on lockdown:

  • Baker
  • Pine
  • Vierson
  • Alexander
  • EPIC Building
  • PRC
  • Express Care
  • Okmulgee Behavioral Health
  • Okmulgee Clinic

2 News is working to learn more about the threat.

