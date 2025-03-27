Muscogee Creek Nation Health Complex on lockdown for 'credible threat'

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Muscogee Creek Nation Health Complex was placed on lockdown on March 27 due to a credible threat to the hospital.

The Nation said out of an abundance of caution, it decided to cancel all appointments for the remainder of the day.

These are the buildings on lockdown:



Baker

Pine

Vierson

Alexander

EPIC Building

PRC

Express Care

Okmulgee Behavioral Health

Okmulgee Clinic

2 News is working to learn more about the threat.

