Flash flooding leads to water rescues in Green Country

Mark Folta
Flooding on North Elm and West Greely in Broken Arrow
Flash flooding in Tulsa metro
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 01, 2021
Storms traveled across through most of Green Country and caused a Flash Flood Watch for most of the day.

Due to a sudden increase in rainfall in a short amount of time, this caused emergency crews to be called for water rescues throughout the Tulsa area.

Wagoner County Emergency Management sent a boat in the water to retrieve stranded people at 146th Street and Division in Coweta. Officials told 2 News they rescued three people from their homes in that area.

Sand Springs Fire Department sent a boat to rescue someone out of a car near South Woodland Street and Pecan Drive in Sand Springs.

PHOTO: Sand Springs water rescue

So far, the biggest issues many are facing is due to flooding, including impassble roads and delayed traffic.

