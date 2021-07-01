Flash flooding leads to water rescues in Green Country

Storms traveled across through most of Green Country and caused a Flash Flood Watch for most of the day.

Due to a sudden increase in rainfall in a short amount of time, this caused emergency crews to be called for water rescues throughout the Tulsa area.

Wagoner County Emergency Management sent a boat in the water to retrieve stranded people at 146th Street and Division in Coweta. Officials told 2 News they rescued three people from their homes in that area.

Sand Springs Fire Department sent a boat to rescue someone out of a car near South Woodland Street and Pecan Drive in Sand Springs.

KJRH

So far, the biggest issues many are facing is due to flooding, including impassble roads and delayed traffic.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --