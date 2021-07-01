Flash flooding leads to water rescues in Green Country

Storms traveled across through most of Green Country and caused a Flash Flood Watch for most of the day.
Due to a sudden increase in rainfall in a short amount of time, this caused emergency crews to be called for water rescues throughout the Tulsa area.
Wagoner County Emergency Management sent a boat in the water to retrieve stranded people at 146th Street and Division in Coweta. Officials told 2 News they rescued three people from their homes in that area.
Sand Springs Fire Department sent a boat to rescue someone out of a car near South Woodland Street and Pecan Drive in Sand Springs.
So far, the biggest issues many are facing is due to flooding, including impassble roads and delayed traffic.
