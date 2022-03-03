Multiple Sclerosis Society hosts 20th annual Uncorking the Cure event

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system.

An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States and most aren't diagnosed until they are in their 20s and 30s.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society was founded more than 75 years ago. It paved the way for all of the nearly 20 treatment options available today, none of which existed 30 years ago.

It also funded over a thousand researchers who have been behind nearly every major breakthrough and treatment. It's established a place where people who live with MS and their caregivers can get the important support they need.

But that all takes money to do. Green Country is getting together, back in person to raise this year.

"This is going to be our biggest year ever," says Nancy Bruce, owner of Lambrusco'z. "It's been a celebration of all the gains that have been made in research and all the success we've had through the years."

On Friday, guests and volunteers will take part in Uncorking the Cure for MS at the Hyatt Regency Downtown.

This will be the event's 20th year in operation. They are expecting up to 350 people next week when it happens.

"We have more guests than ever and full dinner, entertainment with band and lots going on. So we're expecting a great night," says Bruce.

Lucia Laughlin and her husband Dr. Brent Laughlin are the 2022 MS Hope Award Recipients.

They have not only been an integral part of the growth of Uncorking the Cure through their fundraising efforts, but Brent joined the Society’s Oklahoma Leadership Council to help Oklahomans living with MS and was invited to join the Regional Board of Trustees in 2020.

"Receiving the MS Help Award is a humbling thing," Bruce explains. "The highest award that the MS Society gives to people but we realize that this is not just about us. We are part of this community. And we are happy to accept this award on behalf of all the people that we know that have worked passionately toward this cause."

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society works to improve the quality of life for people affected by MS, as well as raise funds for critical research.

This event specifically has raised over a million dollars!

Tickets to this year's event are sold out, but there are other ways you can participate:

You can purchase a golden ticket online and the winner will get to choose an auction item before it even begins.

The event still needs volunteers to run and operate. The bonus? You get some delicious food out of the deal.

Bruce first got involved with the MS Society 30 years ago. She's cooked for the walk, the bike ride, and she's done more than half of the Uncorking events over the years.

The Uncorking events have moved locations over the years. The first year the event took place at Harwelden and then moved around town. Eventually, the event had to move to hotels because it grew so large.

Bruce says they have tried to change things up with more auction items, less auction items, more casual themes to formal. They even went virtual last year.

But what makes this chapter and this event such a big hit?

"I cook like your grandma cooked unless your grandma was a bad cook."

Bruce and Laughlin attribute the success of the event is the people.

If you would like to get involved, there are several opportunities all throughout the year.

Click here to learn more.

