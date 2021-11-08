Multiple injured after multi-car crash involving two TPD officers

TULSA, Okla. — A multi-car crash near Garnett and Memorial left multiple people injured, including two Tulsa police officers, early Monday morning.

Two TPD officers pulled over a car containing several people for a traffic stop when the crash happened. While the driver and both officers were outside the car on the side of the road, another car drove into them. This caused the police car to knock into the driver's car and move them.

The car that hit them then ended up flipping at least once and landed on its top a few yards from the crash. The driver of the flipped car is now in the hospital and expected to be arrested for an alcohol-related DUI charge.

No severe injuries are reported at this time. The TPD officers and the driver originally pulled over are expected to be okay.

