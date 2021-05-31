Multiple faith leaders unite at Historic Vernon AME Church for prayer wall dedication

TULSA, Okla. — Monday marks 100 years since the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. A century later, a community is still longing for healing.

“This whole country is focused today on what happened here a century ago," Delaware Senator Chris Coons told the crowd.

The eyes of the world are on Greenwood as it commemorates the race massacre. A weekend of centennial events culminated with a closing remembrance wall at the Historic Vernon AME Church on Greenwood Ave where the interfaith ceremony and prayer wall dedication took place.

“We raise our hands to pray to you, and to ask you to heal all those who are hurting,” said Aliye Shimi, executive director of Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries.

In attendance were various faith leaders showing their support, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

“We ask that you bless this wall. Allow those who come and touch it to feel your presence,” said Rev. Robert Turner, pastor of Vernon AME Church.

People from different faiths and backgrounds joined in solidarity, prayer, and hymns of worship.

“To all of the descendants and survivors, let me just say, I came here to be with you today on this sacred ground,” a representative of the Black Congressional Caucus said.

“Oh, creator of the universe, you know the atrocities that took place in these streets during the race massacre, and have continued since then to our brothers and sisters the wounds of our community run far too deep,” Shimi said.

Various faiths united at the prayer wall as a symbol of hope and renewal to a brighter future.

Wednesday there will be a limited preview opening of the Greenwood Rising Museum dedicated to the massacre. It's expected to officially open in early July.

