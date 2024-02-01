Multiple cars damaged in fire near E Admiral and N 124th

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a multiple car fire at Golden Auto Sales near E Admiral and N 124th E Ave.

Firefighters at the scene told 2 News at least seven cars caught fire. TFD said within 20 minute of fire crews arriving the blaze was put out.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters said with the quick reports of the fire prevented it from becoming a lot worse.

2 News Crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

