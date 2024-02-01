Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple cars damaged in fire near E Admiral and N 124th

Delta Auto Car fire
KJRH
Delta Auto Car fire
Posted at 3:29 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 16:46:59-05

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a multiple car fire at Golden Auto Sales near E Admiral and N 124th E Ave.

Firefighters at the scene told 2 News at least seven cars caught fire. TFD said within 20 minute of fire crews arriving the blaze was put out.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters said with the quick reports of the fire prevented it from becoming a lot worse.

2 News Crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7