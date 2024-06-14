MULTIPLE ATTACKS: TCSO seizes dog after another attack

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies seized one of the two dogs accused of attacking multiple cyclists.

Deputies told 2 News the attacks happened in front of a home near East 56th Street North and North Yale.

The dog bites were so severe some cyclists had to be hospitalized.

The sheriff's office said because of the large number of attacks by the dog in question, they had probable cause to seize the animal.

"Basically gave the owners of the animal notice that they have until June 18th to secure the fence to the deputies' satisfaction, or they will not be able to get this animal back and unfortunately the animal will have to be euthanized," said TSCO spokeswoman, Casey Roebuck.

This same family has been cited multiple times over the past year, had a dog confiscated for 10 days and was ordered to fix their fence.

The sheriff's office said within Oklahoma law, dogs are considered property and this is a civil matter.

