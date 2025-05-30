Green Country law enforcement cracking down on reckless motorcycle riders

TULSA, Okla. — Out-of-control motorcycle riders pose an ongoing problem for Tulsa police and other local law enforcement agencies. Around midnight on May 30, a teenage biker fled a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 120 miles an hour.

"Our policy limits our pursuit of motorcycles," TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg said. "And a very small percentage of those who ride motorcycles in this manner know what our policy limitations are."

Captain Meulenberg says the TPD helicopter, already out on patrol, spotted the biker stopping for gas, which led to his arrest and his bike being impounded.

"And we were able to take one of these riders off the streets," Meulenberg said. "We recognize that it's still a problem, that there's still a small percentage, but a significant percentage of these riders who are aggravating your average Tulsa citizen."

And it's not just a Tulsa problem. Motorcycle officer Jonathan Seagraves with Broken Arrow police says most bikers obey the rules.

"But there is a small percentage of them that are causing issues," Seagraves said. "Doing wheelies, driving recklessly, splitting lanes in traffic."

These are violations that BAPD doesn't take lightly.

"We will stop them. We will give them citations, or even take them to jail," Seagraves said.

But beyond the legal issues, both departments are sending a more personal message to those reckless riders.

"It's not that you're taking your own life at your own hands, you have to think about the other people who aren't used to this," Meulenberg said. "If you're going to go do stupid things on your motorcycle, go to the track, go someplace where you can show your skills. Not a public street."

"If you are going to ride that way, you need to understand when you crash at that speed, it's a very high likelihood that it will be fatal," Seagraves said. "And we'll be knocking on your family's door to let them know that you're deceased."

Seagraves added that BAPD holds a free class called "Share the Road," a motorcycle safety course for riders of all ages and skill levels. The next class is scheduled for June 8.

