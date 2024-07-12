Multiple agencies investigating after search warrant issued at FCJJ

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department, along with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's Office, the Office of Juvenile Affairs, and Homeland Security, served a search warrant on July 12 at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

The search warrant is related to multiple investigations into misconduct at the center.

This includes a former detention officer being charged with multiple sex crimes, including two counts of lewd molestation and one count of soliciting a minor for indecent exposure.

On May 2, Tulsa County Juvenile Detection Officer Jonathan Hines was charged with human trafficking, possessing a cell phone in jail and destroying evidence.

The Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit is actively investigating the crimes as well.

On July 11, Chief Judge Kevin Gray of the Juvenile Division asked to be relieved from overseeing the Family Center for Juvenile Justice entirely.

He was appointed to his position in early 2023, but the documented issues with the center date back to July 2020.

The FCJJ was placed on probation in May 2023 for a variety of issues, including only allowing inmates two hours a day out of their rooms when 12 hours is required, understaffing, not resolving juvenile grievances, and the entire C Unit being inoperative because of bubbling and peeling walls.

Members of the community were at the Greenwood Cultural Center on July 11 to learn more about the allegations of misconduct and sexual abuse at the FCJJ.

