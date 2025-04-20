Multiple agencies searching for two people near Leonard after car swept away by floodwaters

BIXBY, Okla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two people who they say are missing after floodwaters swept away a vehicle.

The search is happening along US-64 east of Leonard.

According to officials, around 4:30 PM on April 20, a family of four in a mini-van attempted to drive across a low water bridge. The car took on water and the family got out. Two made it to shore, but two others, a mother and her 7-year-old daughter, were not able to make it.

The Wagoner County Sheriff is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Bixby Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Wagoner County Emergency Management, and other agencies.

Approximately 100 law enforcement officials are participating in the search.

We have multiple crews at the scene gathering information and will provide you with updates as they become available, both online and on-air.

