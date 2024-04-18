Watch Now
Multiple agencies respond after trooper-involved wreck in west Tulsa

KJRH
Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 12:59:58-04

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are in west Tulsa after a wreck involving an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Officer.

The wreck happened near the I-44 exit on West 49th Street just after 11 a.m.

Tulsa police, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Sand Springs police, as well as EMSA and the fire department are on scene.

This is a developing story. 2 News will update as we learn more.

